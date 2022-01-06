//Turner Center’s first exhibit opening reception of 2022

Share with friends











Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts’ opening reception is Monday, Jan. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 527 N. Patterson Street. The Center’s first gallery opening of 2022 features the 15th Annual DrawProject; “Tempo” by artist Andrew Kozlowski, Jacksonville, Fla; and a curated group exhibit from the First Coast Plein Air Painters. Admission is free.

Artworks donated by area artists to the DrawProject fundraiser are auctioned at this annual event to support art scholarships at Valdosta State University. There will be an online auction platform for the bidding process, paired with a physical exhibition at the Turner Center. For more information and to see continually updated information for the bidding process and links, visit https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/art/draw-project.php.

Also featured is Andrew Kozlowski who holds an MFA in Painting and Printmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University and a BFA in Printmaking from the Tyler School of Art, Temple University. His collective work of prints, works on paper, installations, and sculptural work has been included in more than 50 group exhibitions throughout the United States and abroad.

“Let Me Take You There En Plain Air” is the First Coast Plein Air Painters (FCPAP) group exhibit. Plein Air is about leaving the studio environment and working out of doors in the natural light. FCPAP first organized around 2013 hoping to make a viable and sustainable group that would attract dedicated painters and provide opportunities to meet formally as a group, to offer paint out in a variety of mediums sites, workshops and exhibition opportunities. This effort has met with great success, currently boasting around one hundred members who paint in a variety of mediums. FCPAP is a group of serious and enthusiastic painters who meet regularly, paint together often and have exhibited widely in many beautiful venues around Northeast Florida and Southeastern Georgia. Lori Ann Sweet, FCPAP board president, is also an active member of the Turner Center’s Regional Artist Community and has exhibited at the Turner Center and competed in the annual ARToberfest Plein Air competitions.

All exhibits will remain open in the galleries and on the Turner Center website for the public’s enjoyment through Wednesday, Feb. 23. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make those arrangements.