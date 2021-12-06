//Kicks for Cats Basketball Challenge

Share with friends











Release:

Kicks for Cats will host their inaugural Basketball Challenge on Thursday, December 16.

Caption: Kicks for Cats hosts the Basketball Challenge at the Pinevale Elementary Gym on December 16th at 6pm.

Students from J.L. Lomax Elementary will take on students from Pinevale Elementary School with a 6:00 pm tip off. Pinevale will host the event in their gymnasium located on their campus at 930 Lake Park Road. Admission is $2 per person and all proceeds benefit the Kicks for Cats organization.

PE teachers helped recruit and select students to participate on each school’s team. All players will be given a pair of new “kicks”, a tshirt and play for bragging rights to last an entire year! Fans will be able to win prizes and participate in a free throw contest.

About Kicks for Cats:

Kicks for Cats is an organization founded by Brayden Anderson and Jay Ball, both Valdosta High School sophomores, to help provide cool sneakers or “kicks” for their fellow classmates, the “cats”. The young men created this community service organization in the midst of a global pandemic as they were having trouble finding ways to volunteer during the initial shutdowns. Now, close to a year and a half into this new adventure, they have raised almost $6,000 in donations and provided hundreds of students with new shoes. Additionally, Kicks for Cats made monetary donations to all five VCS elementary schools for use in assisting students in need with new shoes. Donations and sponsorships can be made to the Valdosta City Schools Foundation, Inc. referencing Kicks for Cats. Mail to Valdosta City Schools Foundation, Inc. at P.O. Box 5407, Valdosta, GA 31603-5407.Follow Kicks for Cats on Facebook and Instagram.