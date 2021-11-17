//Turner Center hosts second annual “The Art of Writing” contest

Share with friends











Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and the Young Writers League (YoWL) invite middle and high school students to participate in the second annual Art of Writing contest. Last year, more than 60 entries were received from area schools. Entries must be submitted by Saturday, January 15, 2022.

The three submission categories are fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. Cash prizes are awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each category and judges will choose from submitted works for a published anthology in May 2022. Winners will be announced Sunday, February 27, at the Youth Art Month gallery opening reception.

YoWL, led by Dr. Cheryl Carvajal, allows students to express themselves through written word, improve their writing skills, and pursue authorship with contests like “The Art of Writing.” Classes currently take place via the Discord app and are open to writers ages 10-18. The Discord app and YoWL classes are free.

For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.