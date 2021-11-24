//PSST earns 12 Broadway World Award nominations

Share with friends











Release:

Peach State Summer Theatre’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” has earned 12 nominations in nine categories of the 2021 Broadway World Tallahassee Awards.

Now it’s up to fans, friends, and family to decide who will win. Voting continues through Dec. 31 at https://tinyurl.com/PSSTBroadwayWorldAwards. Winners will be announced January 2022.

Caption: PSST’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” is nominated for 12 Broadway World Tallahassee awards.

PSST’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” is nominated in the following categories:

• Best Musical

• Best Performer in a Musical — Adrienne Griffiths

• Best Performer in a Musical — Brittany Luberda

• Best Performer in a Musical —Jenna Najjar

• Best Performer in a Musical — Mica Dominguez-Robinson

• Best Direction of a Musical — Hank Rion

• Best Scenic Design of a Play or Musical — Ruth Brandvik

• Best Lighting Design of a Play or Musical — Elie Siegel

• Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical — LeVonne Lindsay

• Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical — Zach Cramer

• Best Choreography of a Play or Musical — Megan Wheeler

• Best Production of the Year

“We were so lucky to have PSST be live again this past summer,” said Hank Rion, PSST artistic director. “The show was originally planned to be streamed, but about a week before we opened we were informed that it would also have a live audience. I wish you could have seen the joy on the cast and crew’s faces. To have actual laughter in the theatre was joyous — and then to be nominated for 12 Broadway World awards truly makes it all worthwhile.”

PSST presented its 10-performance run of “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” June 16-26 as both a live-streaming and live studio audience experience. The show was originally scheduled to be performed during PSST’s 2020 season, which was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19 and resulting pandemic.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” is the fourth show in the Wonderettes Series. PSST performed the first show in the series, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” in 2013, and it was a huge hit with audiences of all ages.

Peach State Summer Theatre, or PSST, is Valdosta’s premiere professional summer stock theatre. It started in 1990 as the Jekyll Island Music Festival; it was relocated to VSU and renamed PSST in 2005. The Georgia Legislature designated VSU’s summer stock theatre program the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.

During a normal season dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators from across the country gather on the VSU campus for nearly three months of rehearsing, building, and presenting three musicals in rotating repertory.

Rion said PSST’s Summer 2022 season will mark a return to the usual three-show season, the first since Summer 2019.

“And all three shows are a first for PSST,” he added. “Live theatre at PSST is back!”

On the Web:

www.valdosta.edu/psst