//Wiregrass ranked #4 among Nation’s Top Online Community Colleges

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has earned a top ranking for Top Online Community Colleges by OnlineSchoolsGuide.net. The Online Schools Guide editors examined accredited community colleges offering online or hybrid degree programs. The ranks were determined based on the number of online programs offered, then the cost, student reviews, and salary.

Wiregrass is ranked #4 in the nation. With campus locations in Valdosta, Fitzgerald, Douglas, and Sparks, the college can connect students to any school in the state through its e-campus program. The college offers different methods of online education: fully online courses, hybrid classes, and web-enhanced courses that add some online material to regular classes. All online courses follow the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) guidelines regarding curriculum, objectives, and competencies.

Students have many online options for programs like Accounting, Business Management, Business Technology, Criminal Justice Technology, Education, and Fire Science Technology Degree. There are also many technical certificate programs offered online, including the new Social Media Specialist program that starts January 2022 for Spring Semester.

The online team members at Wiregrass include Sabrina Cox, Executive Director for Distance Education; Jennifer Bevis, Distance Education Specialist; and Kieandria Williams, Distance Education Specialist.

Wiregrass was among two technical colleges from Georgia that made the top ten list for the nation. To access the complete ranking, please visit https://www.onlineschoolsguide.net/top-online-community-colleges/. Wiregrass will be hosting Free Application Week November 1 -5 for Spring Semester. Classes will start on January 10, 2022. To learn more about the online programs and other programs, visit https://www.wiregrass.edu.