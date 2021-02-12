//Valdosta Middle School creates its first student council

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta Middle School Establishes 8th Grade Student Government

The 8th grade class has elected officials to head the first student government council at VMS.

The students were nominated by teachers and voted on by peers. The government body consists of two representatives from each 8th grade team. The primary objective of the organization is to provide a communication link between the faculty and student body. However, the group is already evolving and has projects in the works.