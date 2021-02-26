//LCS Writing Fair results

Share with friends











Release:

Clyattville Elementary:

Grade K – Jocelyn Lopez – Penguins

Grade 1 – Kennedy McVoy – Snow Leopards

Grade 2 – Michaela Jones – All About Reindeer

Grade 3 – Abigail Taylor – Lightning Kid – 1st Place

Grade 4 – Cariah Ussery – Martin Luther King, Jr.

Grade 5 – Brieanna Greer – My First Time Going in the Woods

Dewar Elementary:

Grade K – Brody Bennett – Reindeer

Grade 1 – Callie Phipps – Reindeer

Grade 2 – Ava Gayle Stokes – Thanksgiving

Grade 3 – Eliza Fletcher – Alligators

Grade 4 – Annabelle Johnson – Should Hoverboards Be Allowed To Go Anywhere

Grade 5 – Elizabeth Farmer – Living in the Great Depression. A Nightmare -1st Place

Hahira Elementary:

Grade K – Ellis Frost – My New Year’s Goal

Grade 1 – Callie Varn – The Magic Show

Grade 2 – Emily Boyd – The Jumpy Leprechaun – 2nd Place

Grade 3 – Lilian Lemon – The Time I Got Stuck in a Snowglobe – 3rd Place

Grade 4 – Mary Beth Moore – Diary of a Military Dog – 1st Place

Grade 5 – Dylan Barr – Stuck Together – 2nd Place

Lake Park Elementary:

Grade K – Isabelle Fiester – Bears – 3rd Place

Grade 1 – Ellis Claire Phelps – Reindeer – 3rd Place

Grade 2 – Addalyn Davis – Racoon – 3rd Place

Grade 3 – Ava Hall – Recycling is Important – 2nd Place

Grade 4 – Elliryana Wright – A Fox Called Fire – 2nd Place

Grade 5 – Cason Adams – Glow Stone

Moulton Branch Elementary:

Grade K – Logan Hempe – My New Year Resolution

Grade 1 – Paislie Carwein – Winter

Grade 2 – Michael Miles – Bats

Grade 3 – Haylee Burke – The Gingerbread Man

Grade 4 – Braxton Gay – Jake, James, and the Rattlesnake – 3rd Place

Grade 5 – Braylin Whitley -The Magic Door! – 3rd Place

Pine Grove Elementary:

Grade K – Anamaris Diaz – Animals – 2nd Place

Grade 1 – Kennedy Clemons – All About Flamingos – 2nd Place

Grade 2 – Sydney Clemons – How To Brush Your Teeth – 1st Place

Grade 3 – Cristian Thompson – Dinosaurs As Pets

Grade 4 – Isabelle Grant – I Survived

Grade 5 – Natalie Cook – Shaun the Sediment’s Adventure

Westside Elementary:

Grade K – Kinlee Dean – Reindeer – 1st Place

Grade 1 – Sara Heaton – The Princess Without a Prince – 1st Place

Grade 2 – Cathrin Kelley – Hippos!

Grade 3 – Brynlee Herring – Birds Migrate

Grade 4 – Connor Wade – The Volcanic Eruption

Grade 5 – Kathryn Julene Strickler – Diary of Natasha Bezhov

Hahira Middle School:

Grade 6 – Vanessa Smith – The New Normal – 1st Place

Grade 7 – Breauna Coody – The Messed Up Life of Lisa Forman – 1st Place

Grade 8 – Lars Horn – Eyes Never Tell Lies – 2nd Place

Lowndes Middle School:

Grade 6 – Cameron Thomas – “Spirits” – 2nd Place

Grade 7 – Milly McDowell – The Dearly Beloved – 3rd Place

Grade 8 – Abigail Griffin – Monotony – 3rd Place

Pine Grove Middle School:

Grade 6 – Kate Hatsy – The Abandoned House – 3rd Place

Grade 7 – Isabelle Broadfont – The Varieties of Art -2nd Place

Grade 8 – Kailey Smith – NONE – 1st Place