//Florida ranks worst in Best States for Teachers

ATLANTA – A new study by Scholaroo ranks Florida #50 in the nation of Best States for Teachers.
According to Scholaroo’s new study, 90% of educators say they are burned out and 55% of teachers say they will leave school early. Today’s teachers have a tough time in their classrooms, so it’s more important than ever to recognize their hard work through fair compensation and benefits.
As part of its more extensive study 2023’s Best (& Worst) States for Teachers, data analysts at Scholaroo set out to find the states that offer the best work benefits for their teachers. Based on the analysis of 5 key categories – the rankings showed that Florida is #50 in the nation.
This is the category breakdown in Florida for the Best States to be a Teacher:
(Ranked in descending order, with #1 considered the best and #50 the worst)
- Career Accessibility: #47
- Salary & Compensation: #40
- Work Benefits: #48
- Work Environment: #33
- Student Performance: #40
For the complete 2023 rankings and methodology, please visit: https://scholaroo.com/blog/best-states-for-teachers-2023/