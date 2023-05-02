//Florida ranks worst in Best States for Teachers

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study by Scholaroo ranks Florida #50 in the nation of Best States for Teachers.

Release:

According to Scholaroo’s new study, 90% of educators say they are burned out and 55% of teachers say they will leave school early. Today’s teachers have a tough time in their classrooms, so it’s more important than ever to recognize their hard work through fair compensation and benefits.

As part of its more extensive study 2023’s Best (& Worst) States for Teachers, data analysts at Scholaroo set out to find the states that offer the best work benefits for their teachers. Based on the analysis of 5 key categories – the rankings showed that Florida is #50 in the nation.

This is the category breakdown in Florida for the Best States to be a Teacher:

(Ranked in descending order, with #1 considered the best and #50 the worst)

Career Accessibility: #47

Salary & Compensation: #40

Work Benefits: #48

Work Environment: #33

Student Performance: #40

See the ranking of other states in the overall classification:

For the complete 2023 rankings and methodology, please visit: https://scholaroo.com/blog/best-states-for-teachers-2023/