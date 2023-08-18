//SBA announces GA company as Legacy Business

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Small Business Association Georgia District Office announces Arden’s Garden as an SBA Legacy Business.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that East Point, Ga. based company Arden’s Garden has been named an SBA Legacy Business. Arden’s Garden is one of 68 Legacy Businesses that started with help from the SBA and are being recognized nationwide as part of the agency’s 70th anniversary celebrations this month.

Today’s announcement follows SBA Administrator Guzman’s visit to the New York Stock Exchange on July 31, where she rang the closing bell to mark the SBA’s milestone anniversary and celebrate Legacy Businesses that have grown from small startups into some of the most recognizable brands in the United States with the support of the SBA.

Arden’s Garden Legacy

Arden’s Garden was started by Arden Zinn in 1995. Dubbed “Atlanta’s First Lady of Fitness” by the President’s Council, Arden built her career on a passion for teaching others how to live their healthiest lives through nutrition and fitness. She opened her first Arden Zinn Studio fitness center on Peachtree Road on June 1, 1970, and eventually opened 30 studios throughout metro Atlanta, Savannah, Macon and Augusta, as well as Tennessee, Florida and the Carolinas. Arden received two SBA loans in the 70’s and 80’s for her fitness studios.

After years of concentrating on keeping people fit, Arden started focusing on what they put into their bodies. She started distributing the same healthy libations she’d make for her family and friends to others. On Feb. 1, 1995, Arden opened her first squeezing facility. Without a storefront, Arden, her daughter Leslie, and her son Ed, would drive door-to-door bringing health and wellness to anyone in need. From offices to hair salons, their passion was to make a healthy difference in people’s lives.

Arden died in 2022, and the current CEO is her daughter Leslie Zinn.

Today, Arden’s Garden has 16 retail stores, two squeezing facilities, and her juices are available in supermarkets such as Whole Foods, Publix, Kroger, Walmart, and Sprouts. In 2002, the company received an SBA 504 loan to establish its processing plant and store on Main Street in East Point.

“Being named an SBA Legacy Business is a tremendous honor. It not only recognizes our past achievements but is a testament to my mother’s enduring commitment and resilience,” said Leslie Zinn, Arden’s Garden CEO. “This honor reminds us that success is not measured solely in profits but in the lasting impact we leave on our community. My mother started Arden Zinn Studios in 1971 to promote the importance of exercise and make it easy for people to move their bodies. In 1993, Arden bought the juicer of her dreams and began spreading her love for health and wellness through fresh juices and good nutrition. It was always her pure intention to spread good health to all, and I am proud to be able to carry on her legacy. As the CEO of Arden’s Garden, I am humbled and inspired to continue our journey, knowing that our mission is now woven into the fabric of entrepreneurship, innovation, and supporting health in our communities.”

“For 70 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration has helped entrepreneurs gain the knowledge and secure the funding to start, grow, and achieve their dreams of business ownership,” said Terri Denison, SBA Georgia District Director. “Small businesses are the fabric of our nation’s economy and a vital component of our local neighborhoods. We celebrate Arden’s Garden for their legacy as a small business that helped create jobs and for becoming a well-known brand in Georgia and beyond.”



The SBA’s Legacy Businesses recognize past or current small businesses that benefitted from SBA resources in their early stages. For 70 years, America’s entrepreneurs have relied on SBA support to help start and grow their small businesses. The federal agency has provided billions of dollars in support to small businesses and has helped millions of small business owners build meaningful lifelong connections and help power their local economies. Since the start of 2021, more than 12.2 million people have applied to start a small business – including nearly 1 in 30 people in Georgia.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Erin Tindell at erin.tindell@sba.gov.