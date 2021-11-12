//Jojo’s Potato & Mac Shack creates delicious loaded potatoes, mac meals

Share with friends











Release:

Jojo’s Potato & Mac Shack is a locally owned restaurant with creative and delicious loaded baked potato and macaroni & cheese meals, prepared one at a time to ensure your meal tastes great…every single time!

Jojo’s specializes in loaded baked potatoes that are a whopping 1.25 pounds or larger with plenty of delicious toppings to choose from. And, of course, as the name says, deli8cious homestyle macaroni & cheese. Or, try their melt-in-your-mouth sweet potato with creamy honey butter and gooey marshmallows that’s literally like a dessert. Jojo’s is a family friendly environment offering a children’s menu for the little ones.

For entertainment, Jojo’s has TVs throughout the restaurant that cast football all day Saturdays and Sundays, so you’ll never miss your favorite team. The large covered patio also has three TVs making it a great place for large groups that can be privately rented. Discounts are offered everyday to the military, first responders, and seniors. Jojo’s Potato and Mac Shack host events that connect with and engage the community, like, their upcoming live radio remote broadcast and their recent National Potato Day celebration.

Jojo’s will be hosting a live radio remote broadcast with Sara, from The Morning Mix-Up with Jay and Sara on 95.7 The Mix, from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, November 13th. Come join in on the fun, as there will be plenty of food, drinks, and music. There will also be lots of prize giveaways including a Visa gift card, a free beignet with purchase of a meal, and free hot chocolate, while supplies last.

Black Crow Media recently helped Jojo’s Potato & Mac Shack, along with Valdosta State University’s Blaze, recognize National Potato Day with big potatoes and big deals. Jojo’s celebrated by offering discounts for VSU students, staff, and faculty. They also offered a free slice of sweet potato pie with every meal purchased.



Photo: Jojo’s Potato and Mac Shack and Valdosta State University’s Blaze recently celebrated National Potato Day. (Pictured: VSU Blaze and Jennifer Campbell with Black Crow Media)

Jojo’s Potato and Mac Shack is located at 1650 East Baytree Road, Valdosta, GA 31603. The hours of operation are: Tuesday – Sunday: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm, and closed on Mondays. You can visit Jojo’s on the internet and on social media at the links below.

Website: https://www.jojospm.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jojospotatoandmacshack/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jojospotatoandmacshack/