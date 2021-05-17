//New Heliox HQ to be built in Atlanta creating over 70 jobs

Share with friends











Release:

E-Mobility Charging System Leader Heliox to Open North American Headquarters in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Recently Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Heliox, a global leader in producing e-mobility charging systems, will establish their North American headquarters in Atlanta. The company’s Georgia expansion will create more than 70 clean-energy jobs in the region within the next year.

“I am glad that Heliox has selected Georgia as their North American home,” said Governor Kemp. “Georgia’s reputation as the number one state for doing business, as well as the state’s unwavering support for private-sector innovation, has continued to create countless jobs for hardworking Georgians and put Georgia on the world stage as a leader in the transition to e-mobility.”

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Heliox is a market leader in fast-charging systems for electric vehicles – from public transport and e-trucks to passenger vehicles, marine, mining, and port equipment vehicles. The company’s chargers enable operators to improve their performance while reducing their environmental impact. To date, Heliox has installed more than 1,600 high-powered and fast-charging points worldwide and has implemented one of the world’s largest e-bus projects.

“Atlanta is the perfect launch pad for our North American operations. Locating both the headquarters and the research and development training facility in Atlanta, we will be close to our customers to offer the highest level of support and service. In addition, the local talent available in the city and universities will fuel our rapid growth,” said David Aspinwall, President of Heliox North America. “It is an exciting time for the electric vehicle market, and we are excited to grow our technology in the U.S.”

Estimated to open on June 1, Heliox’s North American headquarters will be located at 165 Ottley Drive Northeast in the Brookwood Hills area, and will include a campus for research and development and corporate offices. The state solidifying its position as a leading U.S. location for producing electric vehicle supply equipment, coupled with Georgia’s highly educated pipeline of talent, led Heliox to commit to making Georgia its North American headquarters.

Heliox will be hiring for positions in engineering, software development, sales, administration, and management. Individuals interested in career opportunities with Heliox are encouraged to visit www.heliox-energy.com/career for more information.

“We are pleased to welcome Heliox to metro Atlanta’s growing sustainable industry community as they establish their North American headquarters in our region,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Metro Atlanta is rapidly becoming a global hub for the EV industry with a wealth of innovative engineering talent. MAC stands ready to work with our partners to support the continued growth of companies like Heliox.”

Project Manager Fernanda Kirchner represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power. The company has also been working closely with Georgia Tech on developing internship programs and opportunities for further research and development partnerships. GDEcD’s Georgia Center of Innovation energy team has worked for several years to develop the state’s charging infrastructure and supported development of Georgia’s EV ecosystem.

“The global shift to e-mobility is here and the State of Georgia is on the forefront. Thanks to our future-oriented approach to economic development and strong partnerships with our universities, Georgia has been able to leverage this monumental change into high-paying jobs for Georgians,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I extend my thanks to Heliox for investing in the state, and I look forward to seeing the role that the research and development they conduct right here in Georgia will play in leading both the U.S. and our partners around the globe toward a greener future.”

About Heliox

Heliox is a market leader in fast-charging systems within public transport, e-trucks, passenger vehicles, marine, mining, and port equipment. The premium quality and highly efficient chargers enable operators to improve their performance while lowering environmental impact. Heliox operates on a global level with headquarters in the Netherlands and local offices in Germany, Sweden, United Kingdom, Barcelona, and the U.S. www.heliox-energy.com