//New auto manufacturing facility to arrive in Braselton

Share with friends











Release:

Gov. Kemp Announces Korean Automotive Manufacturer Duckyang to Open Company’s First U.S. Facility in Jackson County

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp recently announced that Duckyang, an electric mobility parts supplier of automotive battery modules and energy storage systems to SK Battery America (SKBA), will invest $10 million in opening its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Jackson County. The new facility will create 285 jobs in Braselton, Georgia.

“It’s great to see Duckyang create high-paying, advanced automotive manufacturing jobs for the hardworking Georgians of Jackson County,” said Governor Kemp. “Georgia is home to the best workforce training programs in the nation and has remained the number one state for business for the past eight years, so I’m confident Duckyang will find long-term success in Georgia.”

Headquartered in Ulsan, Korea, Duckyang supplies cockpit modules to customers around the world including Hyundai, Kia, Renault Samsung Motors, Genesis, and Mobis. Cockpit modules are integrated auto parts comprised of more than 130 subcomponents found near the driver’s seat of a vehicle. By opening a facility in Georgia, Duckyang will be able to better serve several of its automotive customers within the region.

“By entering the U.S. electric vehicle battery market with SKBA, we will have the opportunity to cooperate with many other automotive companies, including Hyundai and Kia Motors, that already have a manufacturing base in the U.S.,” said Dong-in Son, CEO of Duckyang Ind. Co. Ltd. “It is expected that we will have business expansion opportunities to supply not only electric vehicle parts but also interior parts, including the cockpit module, door trim panel module, and other flagship parts to global automakers based in the United States.”

Duckyang’s new 230,000-square-foot facility will be located at 984 Broadway Avenue in Braselton. The company will be hiring for positions in production, maintenance, logistics, and warehouse management. Individuals interested in careers with Duckyang are encouraged to contact mgkim@dyauto.kr for additional information.

“The Town of Braselton looks forward to welcoming Duckyang to our community and is delighted to see a new manufacturing facility located in our town,” said Town Manager and Clerk of Braselton Jennifer Scott.

“As the automotive industry continues to move toward electric, great companies like Duckyang are helping Jackson County and the State of Georgia secure a place in the industry’s future,” said John Scott, Director of Economic Development for the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re very excited to welcome Duckyang to our community!”

Director of Korean Investment Yoonie Kim represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Jackson County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia EMC.

“In Georgia, we’re focused on growing the entire electric mobility supply chain,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our strong relationships with SK Battery America and other Korean companies, such as Duckyang, are helping us do just that. This is also a great example of how we help our companies bring their suppliers to the state in order to secure their local supply of needed parts. I appreciate our partners in Jackson County for their support of these projects and look forward to seeing the new opportunities this will create locally and for the entire U.S. mobility sector.”

The State of Georgia’s strong international relationships helped facilitate more than $1.3 billion in investment and more than 2,700 jobs from South Korean companies during 2020 alone. Georgia remains a national leader in advanced manufacturing and continues to attract business from all over the world.