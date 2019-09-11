//Antonio Brown Facing Allegations of Sexual Assault

Share with friends











Antonio Brown, wide receiver for the New England Patriots, is now facing rape accusations from Britney Taylor, a former trainer.

According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Taylor was sexually assaulted three times by Brown. The alleged assaults occurred on training trips to Pittsburgh and Florida. Brown has denied the accusations.

Darren Heitner, Brown’s lawyer, told The Associated Press that Brown intends to file a counter lawsuit.

“He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations,” Heitner said. Heitner said Brown and Taylor had “a consensual personal relationship.”

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault,” Taylor said. “Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape.”

Taylor said in her statement that she is willing to cooperate with the National Football League and other agencies in the investigation.

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives,” a spokesperson for the Patriots said in a statement. “We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

