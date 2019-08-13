//Viking Fans Invited to TD Club, Coaches Meetings

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – Once again in 2019 the Viking Touchdown Club is teaming with Black Crow Media and will hold its weekly meeting following each game in conjunction with the Viking Coaches Show. Both events will be on Monday nights at The Mill Pizza Buffet in Remerton. The Mill Pizza Buffet is located at 1337 Baytree Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602.

The Touchdown Club meeting begins at 6:00 p.m with the Coaches Show following at 6:45 pm. The Coaches Show will be broadcast on WKAA 99.5 – KIX Country.

All Viking fans are invited to come out and join the coaches, players, and TD Club members each week for a review of the previous game and a preview of the upcoming opponent.

We want to thank Danny Davis and his staff at the Mill Pizza Buffet for once again hosting this event. Last year was great and we look forward to another fun-filled season.

On the Monday holidays of Labor Day and Columbus Day the meeting and show will move to following Tuesday night. Due to the football open date there will be no show October 7. A meeting/show schedule is below.