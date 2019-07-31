//River Forest Country Club to Host GAGP Senior Cup

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions and The Golf Club of Macon have selected Forsyth’s River Forest Country Club as the host course for the 2019 GAGP Seniors Cup September 23, 2019.

Male amateur golfers 50 years and older flighted by age 50-59-60-69-70-up will be testing their skills in an 18-hole individual net modified stableford format based on HDCP and point quotas.

Golfers representing country clubs, and public golf courses are encouraged to participate as a cash prize will be award to the club have the most participants.

Entry Fee is $70.00 and includes golf, cart, range-balls, flight prizes and the 19th hole.

Optional events include players pot $10.00 overall skins game $5.00 (4) closest to pin contests $5.00. GAGP $500.00 Hole-n-One Challenge $5.00. Classy Caddy 50/50 drawing $5.00 per ticket 5 for $20.00

Deadline to enter is August 23, 2019. For Additional information contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.

Crooked Oaks Golf Club in Colquitt Ga, will be hosting the GAGP Michelob Ultra Senior Blitz August 22, 2019.

Entry fee for is $15.00 for GAGP and Crooked Oak members and $20.00 for non-members. One hundred percent of overall field is awarded prizes.

Deadline to enter is August 15, 2019. For Additional information contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com