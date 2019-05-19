//Vikings Build Momentum for Fall, Defeat Demons

Share with friends











Story and Photos by Tiara Battle

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Lowndes Vikings hosted the Warner Robins Demons on Friday for this years spring scrimmage and proved to be the better team with a final varsity score of 14-3.



Throughout the game, the Vikings showed flashes of potential and is expected to be the team to beat in Region 1-7A.



Returning for the Vikings at quarterback, rising sophomore Jacurri Brown, remained poised for the two quarters he played. He managed to make plays not only in the air but his feet as well.



Collectively, the Vikings posed problems for the Warner Robins defense.

The first touchdown drive consisted of a lot of downhill running which showed the strength of the Lowndes beefy offensive line.



Carries were shared between Israel Mitchell and Gary Osby at the running back position.



Ultimately, the senior athlete, Osby, punched the ball in from just outside of the goal line and put Lowndes on the board.



The second touchdown drive is where Lowndes opened it up a tad. There was a good mixture of running and passing.



In the receiving corp, Dominque Marshall, Tony Wiseman, Ghetti Brown, and Cornelius Wright, all got their fair share of touches.



It was the upcoming junior, Marshall, who snagged in the second touchdown with just one hand on a short fade in the back of the end zone. This put the Vikings up with 14 points.



The Vikings’ defense bent a few times but never broke. They held the Demons to just 3 points and upcoming senior defensive back, Caleb Roberts, pulled in an interception.



With this victory, the Vikings, led by head coach Randy McPherson, is looking to build upon it through the summer, the fall and possibly win a state championship in December.



The season opener will be against Drew at 8pm at Martin Stadium.

