//NFL Draft First Round Results

VALDOSTA – The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft was shocking to some teams and fans last night.

First Round Picks:

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama Oakland Raiders: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU New York Giants: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston Pittsburgh Steelers (via trade with Broncos): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan Cincinnati Bengals: Jonah Williams, OT/OG, Alabama Green Bay Packers: Rashan Gary, DE/LB, Michigan Miami Dolphins: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson Atlanta Falcons: Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College Washington Redskins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State Carolina Panthers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State New York Giants (via trade with Browns): Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson Minnesota Vikings: Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State Denver Broncos (via trade with Steelers): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa Green Bay Packers (via trade with Seahawks): Darnell Savage, S, Maryland Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with Ravens): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State Houston Texans: Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State Oakland Raiders: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama Baltimore Ravens (via trade with Eagles): Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, WR, Oklahoma Washington Redskins (via trade with Colts): Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State Oakland Raiders: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State Los Angeles Chargers: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame Seattle Seahawks (via trade with Chiefs): L.J. Collier, DE, TCU New York Giants (via multiple trades): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia Atlanta Falcons (via trade with Rams): Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington New England Patriots: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Round 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft will start tonight at 7 P.M. on ESPN.