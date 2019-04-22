//Coaching Carousel Getting Busy

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The coaching carousel is busy right now in high school football.

The jobs that really got this thing started was the Colquitt County job and the Jones County head coach position. Justin Rogers was just hired to take over the Packer program and Mike Chastain was hired in Jones County from Warner Robins.

This is just the beginning. Warner Robins hasn’t hired a head coach yet after Chastain left. Cedar Grove is also looking for a head coach after reaching the 2018 finals.

Other head coaching positions that have been filled recently are Tri-Cities and Westlake High School.

91 schools have reported opening jobs for the head coach position which is below the high of 111 in 2017.

This offseason is getting very interesting.

