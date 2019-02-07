//Valwood Wrestling Team Places at GISA

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Varsity Valwood Wrestling Team recently attended the GISA State Competition.

Valwood Valiant Wrestling coaches Antonio Del Vecchio and Dave Fisher couldn’t be prouder of their team

“This season these boys have done amazing things in a short period of time,” Valwood Valiant Wrestling Head Coach Antonio Del Vecchio said. “This group of boys had six weeks to prepare themselves for region and state competition. They have made school history by placing second at their region tournament January 24th, where every Valiant wrestler placed. There were three Region Champs, three Second Place, and two third place finishes with a team of eight. Fast forward to their state championships on Feb 1 and 2.”

Four of seven boys stepped onto the podium carrying their team to the highest placement and the most state placers in school history. Valwood Finished 10th out of 20 teams.

State placers:

Matthew Hardy – 3rd @ 182lbs

Ashton Moorman – 3rd @ 220lbs

Austin Fosdick – 4th @ 106lbs

Matthew Hall – 6th @ 285lbs

Region Placers:

Austin Fosdick – Region Champ @ 106lbs

John Cornwell – Region Champ @ 145lbs

Ashton Moorman – Region Champ @ 220lbs

Brooks Browning – 2nd @ 126lbs

Matthew Hardy – 2nd @ 182lbs

Matthew Hall – 2nd @ 285lbs

Bay Moorman – 3rd @ 170lbs

Lucas Papadapolous – 3rd @ 195lbs