//Valwood Wrestling Team Places at GISA

VALDOSTA – The Varsity Valwood Wrestling Team recently attended the GISA State Competition.
“This season these boys have done amazing things in a short period of time,” Valwood Valiant Wrestling Head Coach Antonio Del Vecchio said. “This group of boys had six weeks to prepare themselves for region and state competition. They have made school history by placing second at their region tournament January 24th, where every Valiant wrestler placed. There were three Region Champs, three Second Place, and two third place finishes with a team of eight. Fast forward to their state championships on Feb 1 and 2.”
Four of seven boys stepped onto the podium carrying their team to the highest placement and the most state placers in school history. Valwood Finished 10th out of 20 teams.
State placers:
Matthew Hardy – 3rd @ 182lbs
Ashton Moorman – 3rd @ 220lbs
Austin Fosdick – 4th @ 106lbs
Matthew Hall – 6th @ 285lbs
Region Placers:
Austin Fosdick – Region Champ @ 106lbs
John Cornwell – Region Champ @ 145lbs
Ashton Moorman – Region Champ @ 220lbs
Brooks Browning – 2nd @ 126lbs
Matthew Hardy – 2nd @ 182lbs
Matthew Hall – 2nd @ 285lbs
Bay Moorman – 3rd @ 170lbs
Lucas Papadapolous – 3rd @ 195lbs