Share with friends













LOWNDES – On Saturday, December 1, 2018, the Lowndes High School wrestling team won the Tifton Duals Tournament.

The Vikings came away undefeated, winning five straight matches.

Round 1: Lowndes 65 Cook 9

Round 2: Lowndes 52 Colquitt 19

Round 3: Lowndes 66 Cairo 15

Round 4: Lowndes 72 Tifton B 10

Round 5: Championship: Lowndes 42 Brunswick 32

The Viking wrestlers return to action this Friday and Saturday at Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Florida.