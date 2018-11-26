//McCann Back With The Braves

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Long-time Atlanta Braves catcher, Brian McCann, is back after a few stops for other MLB teams.

McCann has signed a one year/$2 million deal with the Braves. He played for the Braves from 2005-2013 before being traded to the New York Yankees then the Houston Astros.

McCann played three seasons for the Yankees and he finally won a World Series Title with the Astros in 2017.

With Kurt Suzuki now gone, McCann hopes to bring a spark and some veteran knowledge to the team. He’s also from Gwinnett County so the Braves hold a special place in his heart.

