//Lowndes Softball “Hitter Of The Week” And Vikettes Also Sweep Region

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High softball had a tremendous week of softball last week; sweeping Camden County,sweeping region and star pitcher gets 500th career strikeout.

Per Lowndes Fastpitch on Facebook:

“Congratulations to sophomore Tori Hedgecock on being named Lowndes Fastpitch “Hitter of the Week!” On a week where Lowndes finished the regular season going 3-0 with wins over Worth County and a sweep of Camden County, Tori led the offense going 5 for 10 with 1 double, 1 home run and 9 RBIs…

On the season Tori is currently hitting .525, with 3 home runs and 31 RBIs thru 21 games.

Next up for Lowndes is the Class 7A Region 1 championship, a home series against Colquitt on Tuesday, October 2nd, with the double header starting at 4 pm.”

Also, senior pitcher, Rylin Hedgecock, got her 500th career strikeout. She had no idea she was that close and when she got the strikeout with Sophie Sumner behind the plate. She set her mark in Lowndes softball history.

Lowndes softball swept region for the 3rd straight year, going 6-0. The class of 2019 is something special. In the last three years, Lowndes has outscored region teams by a score of 220-12. This class is definitely something special and will be very hard for other teams to do what they’ve done.