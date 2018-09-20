//Georgia Releases 2019 Football Schedule

Share with friends













ATHENS – The University of Georgia continues to roll through their 2018 football schedule with 3 straight wins. However, that doesn’t diminish the excitement associated with the release of next year’s schedule.

With home games against Notre Dame and Texas A&M, next season is lining up to be another banner year for the Bulldogs. The Fighting Irish will make their first-ever trip Between the Hedges as they visit Athens on September 21st. It was last season’s win in South Bend that catapulted Georgia into the national title discussion.

The Aggies from Texas haven’t visited Georgia since the National Championship season of 1980. New coach Jimbo Fisher promises to add to a lot of conversation prior to the late season November 23 clash.

Georgia will also host South Carolina, Kentucky, and Missouri, as well as buy-a-win games against Murray State and Arkansas State.

The Dawgs travel to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Auburn, and Georgia Tech in addition to their annual trip to Jacksonville to face the Gators.

This weekend, Georgia hosts the Volunteers of Tennessee on national television. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 3:30 Saturday.