//Valdosta Police Officer Searching for New Kidney

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Valdosta Police Officer expands his search for new kidney after being diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease, all while continuing on the job.

Officer Travis Hodges learned that his kidneys were only functioning at five percent after going to the doctor for a pain in his side.

Hodges still finds a way to smile and make every moment count. His family took to social media to hopefully find a match.

Greetings. My name is Travis Hodges and I’m a 36-year old Valdosta native in search of a Type A Living Kidney Donor. I… Posted by Keitha Williams Hodges on Sunday, August 25, 2019

“While I’m here, I’m going to just grind it out until they tell me ‘hey, we don’t want you to work anymore’. But hopefully, you know, the kidney transplant comes along and we just go from there,” said Hodges.