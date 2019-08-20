//SJCS Deep in Science, Arts, Crafts

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently started the 2019-2020 school year and are already deep in science experiments and arts and crafts projects. Attached are two images that provide just a glimpse of the learning and fun the students will experience all year.

SJCS PreK4 Class – Ms. Hollie Bullard’s Pre-K 4 students at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School kick off the new school year with activities to decorate the classroom and create keepsakes for their parents to remember their first days of school.

SJCS 1st Graders – Mrs. Corey Wolford’s 1st grade students at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School started the school year with a science experiment to help predict the outcome of the 2019-2020 school year. Their magic dough predicted it would be a great year!