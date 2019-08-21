//Seatbelt Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On August 20, 2019 at approximately 10:54am, Officers with the Valdosta Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle because occupants in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts.

Due to an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, officers and narcotics detectives searched the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a quantity of marijuana in the immediate presence of the passenger, Charles Perry.

Perry was removed from the vehicle and arrested. On Perry’s person, officers found a quantity of cocaine and ecstasy pills which were packaged in a manner indicative of narcotics sales.

Perry was transported to Lowndes County Jail and charged with:

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony)

Possession of MDMA with Intent to Distribute (Felony)

Possession of Drug Related Objects (Misd)

“A traffic stop for a violation as simple as a seatbelt prevented these drugs from reaching the streets,” stated Lt. Scottie Johns. “We are very proud of these officers for being observant and following through on their instincts.”