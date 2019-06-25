//New Deputy Warden of Security at Valdosta State Prison

Share with friends











FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Charles Mims to deputy warden of security at Valdosta State Prison (SP) effective July 1, 2019.

As deputy warden of security, Mims will be responsible for overseeing approximately 400 security staff members and over 1,070 close-security male offenders.

“Mims is a dedicated employee who has excelled in each position he’s held within the department,” Ward said. “We are confident that his knowledge and experience will serve the offenders and staff of Valdosta State Prison well.”

Mims began his career with the GDC in 2007 as a correctional officer at Pulaski SP. In 2011, he joined the Cobra Squad at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison (GDCP). In 2012, Mims was promoted to sergeant at Pulaski SP, where he was the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) sergeant. In 2015, he was promoted to lieutenant at Telfair SP, where he was the assistant tactical squad commander. Mims was promoted to captain at Dodge SP in 2017, and then in 2018 was promoted to the medical unit manager, where he currently serves.

Mims has completed the following departmental training: Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Sergeants Academy, Supervision I, II and III and Chief of Security training. He is currently enrolled in the Professional Management Program through Columbus State University.

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 52,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 10,500 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov