//LHS Grad Flying High

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

LOWNDES – Spencer Ruepp is a graduating senior from Lowndes High School with an extensive list of accomplishments and accolades. A member of JrROTC since his freshmen year, Cadet Ruepp has exemplified leadership, dedication and a drive to succeed.

During Lowndes High School’s 2019 Honors Night, Cadet Ruepp was recognized as the only member of the 2018-2019 graduating class to be appointed to any Military Academy, and the first in three years to be appointed to the Air Force Academy – a feat that Cadet Ruepp acknowledged as one of the hardest things he has ever done.

Cadet Spencer Ruepp

Cadet Ruepp’s interest in the military runs in the family. Mother Stephanie Ruepp is actively serving in the Air Force, and father Donny Ruepp is retired after serving in the Air Force. Ruepp stated that his interest in applying for the Air Force Academy began in eighth grade with a school project.

“For the project, we were assigned to ‘spend’ a million dollars on college, food, and housing,” Ruepp said. “I realized that if I was accepted to the Air Force Academy, then I could go to college for free and become a pilot.”

In order to be appointed to any of the Military Academies, he first had to receive a nomination from the President, Vice President, Senator, Congressman, or a medically retired, disabled Wounded Warrior.

After going through a strenuous selection process involving in-person interviews where a board reviews academic records, leadership and volunteer experience, medical history as well as recommendation letters, Cadet Ruepp received Congressman Austin Scott’s nomination. With the nomination, Spencer was appointed to the United States Air Force Academy.

During the summer between his junior and senior year, Cadet Ruepp was also selected for the inaugural Chief of Staff of the Air Force Flight Academy at Auburn University, where he received his private pilot’s license.

It was an experience that made a lasting impression on Cadet Ruepp.

“I told my JrROTC Instructor that I wanted to learn how to fly, and he told me that it was expensive,” Ruepp reflected. “I told him that I would talk to my parents about it, and that was the end of the conversation. Then, he got an email asking for three qualified cadets to participate in the program. I applied and was accepted. It was such an awesome experience, and I’ll never forget it.”

During his career at Lowndes High School, Cadet Spencer Ruepp has been involved with JrROTC and several other clubs, received the JrROTC Leadership/Cadet of the Year Award twice, achieved the status of Honor Graduate with a G.P.A. of 4.3, and has received scholarship opportunities from various schools totaling over $620,000. He ultimately decided on the United States Air Force Academy. Upon Cadet Ruepp’s graduation from the academy, he will be commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant.

Spencer made a point to thank some special people for all their help and support during his journey, particularly his parents and his JrROTC Instructor, Lt. Col. Peter Dominicis. The next leg of Spencer’s journey begins on June 26, when he will be moving to Colorado to begin his studies.