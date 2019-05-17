//BOLO: Fry Street Shooter

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – On May 16, 2019 at approximately 10:28 p.m., uniformed patrol officers from the Valdosta Police Department were dispatched to a housing complex in the 800 block of South Fry Street in reference to a report of a subject having been shot.

Multiple officers responded the housing complex to assist. Upon arrival, VPD officers located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he is being treated. The victim is listed in stable condition.

Valdosta Police Department Person’s Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the offender was David Moore. Moore and the victim are known to each other, but the motive for the shooting is unknown. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Moore on the crimes of Aggravated Assault-(Felony) and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (Felony).

Currently Moore’s whereabouts are unknown. Moore should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time, while the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

“If the suspect is spotted, citizens are asked to do not have any contact with him and to contact 911 immediately,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.