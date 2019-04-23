//Lowndes Playoffs

Share with friends













LOWNDES – It will be a busy and exciting week for Lowndes spring athletics.

On Tuesday our girls soccer enter the playoffs when they travel to Walton for a first round game.

On Wednesday, LHS will host the Region 1-7A track meet. Events will begin at 11:00 and admission will be $5 per person. Wednesday afternoon our Region 1-7A champion boys soccer team will host Roswell in the first round of the state playoffs. Game time is 5:00 pm and admission is $7.00 per person.

Also on Wednesday our Region 1-7A champion baseball team will enter the first round of the state playoffs when they host Etowah in a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 pm. Admission for the doubleheader is $10 as set by GHSA. This is a best of 3 series and the if game will be Thursday at 4:30 pm. The ‘if game’ admission will be $7.

Thank you for your support and we encourage you to come out and support your LHS Region Champs!Go VIkings!!