//I-75 Closures Set to Remove Exit 29 Bridge

HAHIRA – Overnight lane closures are scheduled next week on Interstate 75 for the demolition of the old overpass at Exit 29/SR 122/Hahira in Lowndes County.



The closures are for the safety of I-75 drivers. Bridge contractor Southern Concrete Construction Co. Inc. will be dismantling the old overpass in massive sections that will be lifted by cranes.



I-75 southbound lanes will close at the exit from 10 p.m. April 24 to 6 a.m. April 25. Northbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. April 25 to 6 a.m. April 26. Drivers will travel up and over the Exit 29 ramps to get back on I-75. Law enforcement will be stationed on the interstate and ramps. Drivers should expect lane reductions well before they reach the ramps.



Demolition will clear the way for construction of additional lanes of the new overpass. Part of the new overpass opened April 17 and it will remain open during next week’s demolition.



Construction is a $49.5 million Georgia Department of Transportation project to reconstruct the outdated interchanges of Exit 29 and Exit 22/US 41/North Valdosta Road.



At the Exit 22 interchange, contractor Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. plans to reopen Golden Oaks Drive on April 25. Motorists will use Golden Oaks Drive to access Holly Lane, which will close for construction the same day. Both streets are off Shiloh Road, which is being widened to four lanes as part of the interchange reconstruction.