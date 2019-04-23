//Free Movie Downtown Saturday

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Bring the entire family downtown Saturday for a free outdoor movie night! The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is partnering with Valdosta Main Street and the City of Valdosta to present the animated film “Zootopia”. It is rated PG and will play on VLPRA’s 20-foot-wide inflatable screen. The movie begins at sundown (around 7:45 PM) behind the historic Lowndes County Courthouse on Valley Street.

There is no fee to enjoy the film and no registration necessary. Spectators should bring blankets for seating. Popcorn and other refreshments will be on sale, so be sure to bring cash. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

To find out about the Valdosta Main Street and VLPRA’s events, visit their Facebook pages: facebook.com/valdostamainstreetfans and facebook.com/vlpra

What: Free Outdoor Movie: “Zootopia”

Who: Everyone!

When: Saturday, April 27th at sundown (around 7:45 PM)

Where: Downtown Valdosta (Valley Street behind the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse)

How much: FREE