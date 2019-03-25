//Heirs Property and Prevention Wills Clinic April 27

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Saturday, April 27, the City of Valdosta, Coleman Talley LLP, and the Georgia Heirs Property Law Center will host an Heirs Property and Prevention Wills Clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The workshop will be held at the Coleman Talley offices at 109 South Ashley Street.

“Having a will is very important because it outlines what your desires are concerning your property after you have passed away. Even when situations are cordial among families, leaving your estate “intestate” can lead to years of legal issues and expenses for the family you leave behind,” said Vanassa Flucas, Neighborhood Development Director.

Volunteer attorneys will be preparing simple wills at no cost to participants. In order to participate in the Clinic, you must be a City of Valdosta resident, meet certain income qualifications, and complete an estate planning packet by Friday, April 5, 2019.

Registration materials and estate planning questionnaires are available at the Valdosta City Hall Annex Neighborhood Development Office (229) 671-3617 or by contacting Teresa Moore at tmoore@gheirsproperty.org.