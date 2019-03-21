//Hahira Youth Helps Turner Center Spring Into Art

Share with friends













HAHIRA – Ella Warren, fifth grade student at Hahira Elementary School, won the 2019 Spring Into Art Invitation Contest at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. Warren’s work is featured on the front cover of the Turner Center’s Spring Into Art Invitation, and she will be specially recognized at the Spring Into Art Exhibition on April 8, from 6-9 p.m. The contest was held earlier in the year and was open to all area elementary school students.

PHOTO: Hahira Art Teacher Meredith Nuckols, student Ella Warren, and Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews. For more information or to purchase tickets to Spring Into Art, visit www.turnercenter.org or call 229-247-2787.