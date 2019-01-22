//Local Nurse Practitioner Receives Prestigious Award

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Zakiyyah Weatherspoon has been named recipient of the 2019 American Association of Nurse Practitioners® Georgia State Award for Nurse Practitioner Excellence. This prestigious award is given annually to a dedicated nurse practitioner (NP) and NP advocate in each state. Recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony and reception held during the AANP 2019 National Conference, June 18—23, in Indianapolis.

The State Award for NP Excellence, founded in 1991, recognizes an NP in each state who demonstrates excellence in practice. In 1993, the State Award for NP Advocate Excellence was added to recognize the efforts of individuals who have made a significant contribution toward increasing awareness and recognition of the NP role.

Zakiyyah Weatherspoon, FNP-BC is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and is a member of the ANA, AANP, Sigma Theta Tau and UAPRN.

Born and raised here in Valdosta, she graduated from Valdosta High School in 2001. From there she went on to Statesboro, GA where she attended Georgia Southern University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 2005.

Weatherspoon worked as an ER nurse for six years and part time at a nonprofit inpatient hospice facility, and volunteered her time as a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE nurse) all while she pursued her Master of Science in Nursing with an emphasis in family practice.

Weathersppon obtained her MSN degree in 2011. She was employed at Valdosta Family Medicine from January 2012-December 2017 and is now full time with legacy Behavioral Health Services and works as needed in SGMC Youth Care.

Weatherspoon is also currently pursuing a Doctor of Nursing practice with a psychiatric-mental health cognate from Georgia Southern University. She was recently name Georgia’s state representative for AANP’s nurse practitioner of the year for 2019 for her community service involvement here in our community which she and the local nurse practitioners are honored to have someone locally receive this award from the entire state of Georgia.

A fierce leader and the current Vice president of the South Georgia Association of Nurse practitioners, Weatherspoon looks for community service volunteer opportunities for the chapter of 110 participants to actively participate in the community.

The South Georgia Association of Nurse Practitioners is a nonprofit organization that services Lowndes and surrounding counties located in Valdosta, Georgia.

Weatherspoon has held the position of Events Coordinator for the last two years, working tirelessly to help organize multiple community health fairs yearly, leading fundraisers to support the homeless children of Valdosta, local fundraising for children battling cancer in Valdosta, leading the 100 chemo-caddy’s fundraiser delivered to the Pearlman Cancer Center for patients, Cans for Cancer Food Drive, fundraising for the Stand Up to Cancer Foundation, partnering with the National Council of Negro Women’s Back to School Extravaganza where over 500 children received book bags and supplies in our community, as well as being an active volunteer at the Haven Shelter for battered women.

A big part of helping the American Red Cross Volunteer Medical Disaster Team, Weatherspoon helped gather supplies to help take care of 1,000 evacuees in two shelters located in Valdosta during the hurricane in September 2017. She is also a proud member of the Valdosta Lowndes Metropolitan Section of National Council of Negro women where she continues to serve her community.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the largest national professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties, represents the interests of more than 248,000 licensed NPs practicing in the U. S. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NP patients and other health care consumers. To locate a nurse practitioner, go to npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org.