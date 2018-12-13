//VSU Faculty Elected to GAHPERD Exec Board

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Harlie Foremes and Florence Ann McFadden were recently elected to the Executive Board for the Georgia Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Inc. (GAHPERD).

McFadden, an adjunct professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education at VSU, was elected as GAHPERD’s vice present elect, health division. She will serve as vice president elect for one year and then as vice president the following year. She will assist GAHPERD members by providing sound information, teaching strategies, and ideas and ways to implement health into Georgia schools. Her term began in October 2018.

“I am honored to represent all the health teachers in the state of Georgia and Valdosta State University,” she said. “I look forward to the challenge of helping promote healthy living and wellness across Georgia. It is my goal to improve the lives of every student, teacher, and community. I hope that we can save our adolescents from harmful issues, such as obesity, drugs, etc., that they encounter in today’s world. GAHPERD provides an opportunity for educators to discuss issues they may have and find others who can relate and assist with solving issues assumed unconquerable.”

Foremes, an adjunct professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education at VSU, was elected as GAHPERD’s southeast member at large. He will serve a one-year term, working to assist fellow teachers in the southeast region and advocating for quality health and physical education in the district. His term began in October 2018.

“The opportunity to represent and support the growth of physical education is exciting,” he said. “My goal is to really push advocacy and share the importance of physical activity in the learning process for all Georgia students. The opportunity to collaborate and work with future teachers is paramount to the success of physical education in schools and as a profession. The health and well-being of future adults in Georgia depends on us. GAHPERD provides the tools and support to all health and physical education teachers to not only become more informed and better teachers but to also learn how to reach outside the classroom to provide a comprehensive program that impacts the community.”

GAHPERD is a nonprofit organization for professionals and students in related fields of health, physical education, recreation, and dance. It is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Georgians by supporting and promoting effective educational practices, quality curriculum, instruction, and assessment in its target areas.

“Both Ms. Ann McFadden, a retired Valdosta City Schools teacher, and Mr. Harlie Foremes, a current Tift County teacher, are amazing and love sharing professional knowledge with others in their field,” said Dr. Sonya Sanderson, interim head of VSU’s Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education. “They are two of the finest adjuncts our department has ever hired. They will serve our state professional association remarkably due to their commitment and the abilities they have as leaders. Both positions are totally on a volunteer basis, and GAHPERD needs more professionals like them to step up and serve. The Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education faculty are extremely proud of these two individuals, and we look forward to all the great ideas they will bring to the GAHPERD Executive Board.”

Sanderson is currently serving as GAHPERD’s vice president, physical education division, while Dr. Eugene Asola, associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education at VSU, is serving as vice president, general division.