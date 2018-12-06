//Sewage Spill Report on Madison Highway

Share with friends













LOWNDES – The Lowndes County Utility Department experienced a sanitary sewage spill on December 3, 2018 on Madison Highway at exit 11 near I-75.

Untreated sewage entered into a drainage ditch that flows to Bevel Creek.

It has been estimated that approximately 35,000 gallons of untreated sewage entered into the ditch during the event and the duration of the spill lasted approximately six hours. The spill was caused due to excessive rainfall.

The County is monitoring this situation and is performing all reporting requirements as required by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the County’s NPDES Permit.

Anyone having questions or comments may contact The Lowndes County Utilities Department at 229-671-2500.