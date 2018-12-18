//Berrien Authorities Looking for Stolen ATV

Share with friends













BERRIEN CO – Around 3 a.m. on Friday morning, December 14, a passerby in Nashville noticed that a Polaris RZR had been moved to the edge of Lucille Avenue away from the residence to which it belonged.

After a few minutes, the passerby rode by again and noticed that an older model pickup truck pulling a trailer loaded with the Polaris RZR was coming out of Chism Street, which is close to the residence where the witness first observed it.

A call was made to Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived on the scene within minutes with the Nashville Police Department but the vehicle and the RZR were already gone.

Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk states that the Sheriff’s Office and the Nashville Police Department worked on the case throughout the day and obtained some video footage from some of the local businesses that shows the truck/trailer loaded with the Polaris heading toward Adel around 3:15 a.m. that morning.

Around 3:27 a.m., it was spotted heading through Adel toward Interstate 75. The vehicle appears to be a two-tone red over possibly grey, older model Chevrolet long-wheel base pickup truck and the ATV is a 2015 Polaris 1000 RZR High Lifter edition.

Sheriff Paulk adds that there has been a rash of ATV/UTV thefts between Berrien and surrounding counties. Paulk also encourages anyone with information that might lead to an arrest and/or recovery in this case could be entitled to a reward.



Anyone with any information may call 229-686-2091.

Sheriff Paulk says that his investigators are working together with Nashville Police Chief Chuck Edwards and his investigators to solve this case. Paulk commends the Cook County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Adel Police Department for their provided assistance.

