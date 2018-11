Share with friends













SOURCE: CBS

VALDOSTA – Kemp is still holding at 50.3 percent, with 1,969,355 votes.

Abrams holds 48.6 percent, with 1,902,520 votes.

In this close race, the possibility of a run-off in December is still a possibility. How many absentee ballots are still outstanding is not at this time established.

According to CBS, 99 percent of votes have been counted.