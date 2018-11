Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Thanksgiving for Thousands is the single largest food distribution event and will be held on November 21, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, at the new Valdosta High School.

The event starts at 7:30 am, but kit is suggested that everyone line up as soon as they can.

Second Harvest is giving out over 3000 boxes of food to be used for Thanksgiving (no Turkey). No income verification is needed. One box per family.

If you’d like to volunteer, they’d love to have you!