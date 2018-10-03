//Wild Adventures Adds 5 New Halloween Attractions

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is offering plenty of frights and fun with the addition of five new attractions to the park’s Terror in the Wild and Kid-O-Ween events.

Wild Adventures is introducing four new haunted attractions and scare zones to Terror in the Wildthis year, including The Mine, an abandoned coal mine haunted by miners who dug up something they shouldn’t have.

“The Mine is an incredibly impressive attraction that is situated in Splash Island Waterpark,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager. “We drained Paradise River and built an intricate maze that will have thrill-seekers dreading what’s behind every corner.”

Wasteland, another haunted maze, is also new this year and gives guests the opportunity to tour an outpost constructed by survivors of a horrific, world-wide catastrophe.

Guests will also have the chance to brave Happy Acres Asylum and The Last Stop Tire Shop, two brand-new scare zones designed to terrify.

To celebrate the sillier side of Halloween, Wild Adventures has added Pumpkinville to the annual Kid-O-Ween festivities.

Pumpkinville features the Pumpkinville Laundromat Foam Pit, Monster Makeovers Face-Painting, Pa Ken’s Farm Mini Tractor Racing, obstacle courses, bounce houses and more.

“With Pumpkinville, we’ve recreated all the charm of a small town fall festival right here at the park,” said Patrick Pearson, marketing director.

Pumpkinville joins the rest of the Kid-O-Weenfestivities, including costume contests, parades and dance parties.

The entire family can enjoy Kid-O-Ween every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 28.

Terror in the Wild offers scares every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 27 and is not recommended for children under the age of 12.

Terror in the Wild and Kid-O-Ween are included with park admission or a season pass, including the new Pre-K Free Kids’ Season Pass available to all children ages three to five-years-old. Parents interested in receiving a free season pass for their child can visit WildAdventures.com/Pre-K for more information and to register.

2019 Season Passes are on sale now through Oct. 31 at the guaranteed lowest price. 2019 Season Passes can be used for the remainder of 2018 and the entire 2019 season.For more information about Terror in the Wild, Kid-O-Ween, 2019 Season Passes or the Pre-K Free Kids Season Pass, visit WildAdventures.com.