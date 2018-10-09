//Updated LHS Vikings Football Schedule
Local NewsOctober 9, 2018

Updated LHS Vikings Football Schedule

Share with friends

LOWNDES – Lowndes High School Vikings game Friday has been cancelled due to Hurricane Michael.

Thefootball new schedule is as follows:

10/12

Cancelled
Lowndes vs tift
Lowndes vs Camden
Lowndes vs Moultrie
TAGS:

Related posts