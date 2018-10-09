Local NewsOctober 9, 2018 Updated LHS Vikings Football Schedule Share with friends LOWNDES – Lowndes High School Vikings game Friday has been cancelled due to Hurricane Michael. Thefootball new schedule is as follows: 10/12 Cancelled 10/19 Lowndes vs tift 10/26 Lowndes vs Camden Nov 2 Lowndes vs Moultrie TAGS: lhslhs viVikings new football game schedulelowndes high football Related posts Hurricane Michael Closings & DelaysSGMC Prepares for Hurricane MichaelGeorgia DOT Southern Districts Prepared…Local State of Emergency EnactedVSU Announces Class Cancellations, Closure…K9s United Visited Lowndes County…STORM UPDATES/INFO AT BLACK CROW…Phoebe Putney One of Four…GPP, South Georgia Regional Meeting…SGMC Acquires Surgical Practice of…