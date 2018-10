Share with friends













LOWNDES – Chief Judge of Superior Courts in the Southern Judicial Circuit Honorable Harry J. Altman, II, declared a “judicial emergency” on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, in anticipation of Hurricane Michael.

All courts of the Southern Judicial Circuit, which includes Lowndes, Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, and Thomas Counties are closed until Friday due to the anticipated damages from Hurricane Michael.