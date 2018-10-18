//SGMC’s Hospital Authority Discusses Major Changes in Corporate Structure

PHOTO by Robin Postell, of Hospital Authority Chairman Sam Allen and new Director of Human Resources, Letitia Woods

VALDOSTA – On Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at 8 a.m., the Hospital Authority of South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) held a meeting to discuss general business – and major changes.

As a public hospital, an eight-member Hospital Authority governs SGMC. Both the City Council of Valdosta and the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners appoint the representatives who serve on the Authority. Each group appoints four representatives who each serve a five-year term. Authority members are community leaders who serve the hospital voluntarily. It’s a labor-intensive job for which no Authority member receives any monetary compensation. In terms of governance, the Authority has the ultimate decision-making ability when it comes to the hospital. The Authority is subject to the Hospital Authorities Law of the Code of Georgia.

After crucial scrutiny from the Joint Commission recently – which has threatened it’s accreditation – SGMC’s Hospital Authority heads have had to come together and find new ways of dealing with nagging issues.

The meeting addressed the possibility of restructuring its corporate leadership, since the departure of former CEO Ross Berry brought with it controversy and general discomfort. This would entail leasing its current assets to a nonprofit organization, which would require its own separate board.