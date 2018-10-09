//SGMC Prepares for Hurricane Michael

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center announced today the activation of its Emergency Operations Plan in anticipation of Hurricane Michael. The plan includes disaster mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery. SGMC will be receiving patients during and after the storm. Preparedness activities ensure continuity of care for both patients, providers and support staff.

SGMC has received additional shipments of fuel for its generators, food, medicines and supplies that will be needed for the first 96-hours after the storm’s onset.

SGMC requests that its Main Emergency Room be used only for serious emergencies. Inpatient care will continue at all SGMC facilities including the Langdale Hospice House. Many business occupancies and clinics, such as Health Care South, Diabetes Management Center, SGMC Family Medicine, SGMC Urology and Youth Care will be closed on Wednesday. The SGMC Berrien and Lanier Campuses will be open.

To help manage any minor injuries that may occur as a result of the storm, SGMC’s Urgent Care (at the Outpatient Plaza at 4280 North Valdosta Road) will be open normal hours 9am – 8pm.

All elective surgeries scheduled at the main campus and Outpatient Plaza, Wednesday, Oct. 10, will be rescheduled. Additionally, outpatient radiology and lab services will be closed.

SGMC will be in close contact with the Lowndes Emergency Operations Center and will open its own Incident Command Center to monitor and direct activities early Wednesday.

Important Note: Hospitals are not shelter sites. Individuals seeking shelter are directed to refer to their county’s emergency management agency shelter locations for directions and information.