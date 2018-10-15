//Retailers to Hire 200+ Seasonal Workers, Job Fair at Mall

Share with friends













Retailers looking to hire over 200 seasonal workers this holiday season

VALDOSTA – With the holiday season just around the corner, Valdosta Mall will host a hiring event Tuesday, October 16from 5 p.m.to 8 p.m.

Seasonal positions vary from food service, security, retail sales associates, and include both full time and part time positions. Many stores will offer seasonal associates the same discount as the current associates, just in time for holiday gift-giving.

“We need sales associates who are motivated to exceed our customers’ expectations and love our southern lifestyle clothing.” said Madison Kinard, General Manager, Dallas Wayne Boot Company “Our team members play a vital role in creating a memorable shopping experiences for our customers every day, especially in peak season. Their daily interaction and support of our customers are essential in providing the very best experience this holiday season.”

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person the day of the event and should come prepared with a resume and be ready to interview as well. For a preview of open positions, Please visit ShopValdostaMall.comand click on the JOBS link.