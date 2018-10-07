//Georgia State Patrol September Reports

Share with friends













According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 96 traffic crashes, resulting in 34 injuries and one fatality during the month of September 2018.

SFC Tabb said that during the month of September, Post #31 Troopers stopped 1,234 vehicles resulting in: 706 citations, 28 D.U.I. arrests, 78 Seatbelt Violation citations, 19 Child Restraint Violation citations, 352 Speeding citations, and 32 Distracted Driving citations. Post #31 Troopers made six drug arrests during the month of September.

Post #31 Troopers issued 1,226 warnings during September.

SFC Tabb reminds motorists to slow down and move over for any emergency vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway. State law requires drivers to move over one lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on the shoulder of the highway. If it is not possible to move over, slow down below the posted speed limit and be prepared to stop.