//Tift County High School Lockdown: Uses Social Media to Inform

“TIft County High School is on a Code Red lockdown. All students are safe and not in danger. There was an altercation between several students in the hallway during a class change. We are still investigating exactly what caused the issue, but it appears to stem from issues that began in the community (outside of school hours and off campus) and spilled over into our school.”

Parents are advised not to check students out since the lockdown priority is safety and location of all students.attempt to check students out. When we are on lockdown, our first priority is safety and location of all students.

Some parents expressed concerns that they had not been notified and Tift County Schools submitted the following: