//South Georgia Motorsports Park Will Have “No Mercy”

CECIL – On September 27-30, the South Georgia Motorsports Park will offer free admission for kids to an event featuring 500 race cars with teams from all over the world. The Duck X – No Mercy weekend event will introduce the racing/entertainment complex’s new community-oriented approach.

General admission is $25 each.

On October 12-13 SGMP will have the world’s first live drag racing game show, to be shown on Facebook and YouTube, as well as MAVTV Motorsports Network and Rev’n TV.

Seventy events are planned for the drag strip in the next year.