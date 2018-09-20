//November Marks Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – LAMP serves men, women, and families in Lowndes and nine surrounding counties, providing food and shelter, as well as transportation, work clothes, child care assistance, supportive services, documentation, and more.

Homeless for a Night will take place November 16 from 7pm Friday night to 7am Saturday morning in an effort to raise $5,000.

Homeless for a Night is about becoming more acquainted with the incredibly difficult reality that more than 10,000 Georgians face – homelessness. Their reality is painted with fear, confusion, hunger, hopelessness, despair, struggle, loneliness, abuse, abandonment, and trauma – a reality that you probably haven’t experienced. While the experience for participants comes nowhere close to the reality of actually being on the streets, the event encourages people to move a little beyond their comfort zone and imagine a life with far less luxury. Homeless for A Night is also an opportunity for housed persons to spend a night outside to discuss, think, and learn about homelessness. Although one night outside cannot fully simulate homelessness, it will help to promote advocacy, awareness, and education.

Participants are encouraged to bring cardboard boxes, tape, blankets, warm clothing, and anything to keep warm overnight!

The central location of this event is TBA, however churches, businesses, schools and organizations are invited to host a lock-in at their sites with a goal of raising $100 per team. Organizations are invited to participate and raise money and awareness.



Awards & Recognitions will be given out, which include:

The Best Box House

Best Social Media Presence, using #LAMPH4AN and tagging us on social media posts.

Individual who raises most money

Organization/Group who raises the most money

To host a site or participate, contact LAMP Engagement Coordinator, Rocio Obregon, at rocioobregon@lampinc.org or (440) 769-0215.

“We hope that we can count on your help to make this year’s event on of our best yet!” Obregon said. “We look forward to hearing from you and would greatly appreciate your support.”